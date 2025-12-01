Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 25.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 45.67% to Rs 622.80 croreNet profit of Incred Financial Services rose 25.31% to Rs 107.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.67% to Rs 622.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 427.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales622.80427.53 46 OPM %59.4561.23 -PBDT150.14120.88 24 PBT145.40116.49 25 NP107.7585.99 25
