Ind-Swift reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 136.35 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 136.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales136.35115.92 18 OPM %10.569.61 -PBDT9.51-3.97 LP PBT4.11-10.71 LP NP4.11-10.71 LP
