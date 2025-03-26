Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

India and Singapore have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on maritime digitalisation (Digital Corridor Collaboration) and Decarbonisation (Green Shipping) yesterday. Under the LOI, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Markets End Higher Despite Tariff Uncertainty and Weak Consumer Confidence

Nifty slips below 23,700 level; metal shares jump

Easy Trip Planners inks pact with Tourism New Zealand

Dredging Corp gains on appointing Uma Gandhi as CFO

Valiant Comm spurts on securing $811,000 order from USA and European Power Utilities

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

