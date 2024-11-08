India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 339.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.40% to Rs 1031.80 croreNet Loss of India Cements reported to Rs 339.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 80.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 1031.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1264.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1031.801264.39 -18 OPM %-15.770.35 -PBDT-77.11-47.96 -61 PBT-132.23-102.95 -28 NP-339.13-80.07 -324
