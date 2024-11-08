Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 157.68 points or 2.03% at 7628.81 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.45%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.98%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.84%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.81%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.43%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.54%), DLF Ltd (down 1.48%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.96%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 615.43 or 1.1% at 55148.65.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 161.41 points or 1.01% at 15880.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.45 points or 0.2% at 24151.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.13 points or 0.09% at 79466.66.

On BSE,1436 shares were trading in green, 2447 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

