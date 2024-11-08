Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 614.44 points or 2.2% at 27290.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 5.37%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.65%),Oil India Ltd (down 3.53%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.5%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.87%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.51%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.39%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.37%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 615.43 or 1.1% at 55148.65.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 161.41 points or 1.01% at 15880.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.45 points or 0.2% at 24151.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.13 points or 0.09% at 79466.66.

More From This Section

CARE Rating assigns 'A-' rating to the LT facilities of Azad Engineering with 'stable' outlook

CARE Rating assigns 'A-' rating to the LT facilities of Azad Engineering with 'stable' outlook

Granules India Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA

Granules India Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA

Barometers trade with minor cuts; European mkt opens higher

Barometers trade with minor cuts; European mkt opens higher

Matrimony.com tumbles after muted Q2 numbers

Matrimony.com tumbles after muted Q2 numbers

NRB Bearings spurts after PAT climb 46% YoY in Q2

NRB Bearings spurts after PAT climb 46% YoY in Q2

On BSE,1436 shares were trading in green, 2447 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Movie streaming

OTT releases this weekend: Devara to Citadel, top releases to binge-watch

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound at 79,450, Nifty at 24,150; Banks drag, IT leads

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 40% rise in H1 net profit on record volume, premium

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

SBI Q2 results: Profit soars 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore; stock falls 2.5%

Thailand, Thailand flag

Thailand to pursue new policies to boost, protect digital economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon