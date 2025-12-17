Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-Ethiopia aggree to elevate ties to the level of Strategic Partnership

India-Ethiopia aggree to elevate ties to the level of Strategic Partnership

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today with H. E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. The two leaders met in one-on-one, restricted and delegation-level formats. They reflected upon the entire spectrum of our bilateral relationship that are based on civilizational ties built over centuries and strengthened by strong people-to-people ties. Given the importance of the relationship, the leaders agreed to elevate the India-Ethiopia ties to the level of Strategic Partnership.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

