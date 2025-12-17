Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shriram Finance advanced 1.43% to Rs 860.40 after the company's board will meet on Friday, 19 December 2025.to consider raising funds by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes.

The company will raise funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.

The proposed issuance will be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

 

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail asset financing non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, housing finance, stock broking, and distribution businesses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.1% to Rs 2,314.17 crore on 17.2% rise in total income to Rs 11,921.33 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Shipwaves Online hits choppy waters on market debut

BSE SME Shipwaves Online hits choppy waters on market debut

BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for Nagpur-based injectable facility

Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for Nagpur-based injectable facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon