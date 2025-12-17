Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index regains momentum from 2-month low

Dollar index regains momentum from 2-month low

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index regains appetite from a two month low following US data that showed stronger than expected job growth in November. The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 64,000 jobs in November after tumbling by 105,000 jobs in October. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November from 4.4 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to tick up to 4.5 percent. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.06, up 0.27% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

BSE SME Shipwaves Online hits choppy waters on market debut

BSE SME Shipwaves Online hits choppy waters on market debut

BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon