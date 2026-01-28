India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 105.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 21.48 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 105.23% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.4818.4276.8671.827.716.816.946.123.531.72

