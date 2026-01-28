India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 105.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 21.48 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 105.23% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.4818.42 17 OPM %76.8671.82 -PBDT7.716.81 13 PBT6.946.12 13 NP3.531.72 105
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST