PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.90% to Rs 875.38 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 28.48% to Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 875.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 639.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.875.38639.4523.0217.54196.35153.01190.98148.01190.10147.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News