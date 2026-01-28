Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 112.73% to Rs 344.12 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 36.92% to Rs 58.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.73% to Rs 344.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales344.12161.76 113 OPM %23.6829.84 -PBDT81.6852.54 55 PBT78.0049.41 58 NP58.2242.52 37
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST