Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 36.92% to Rs 58.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.73% to Rs 344.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.344.12161.7623.6829.8481.6852.5478.0049.4158.2242.52

