Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.39% to Rs 811.27 croreNet profit of Metro Brands rose 35.71% to Rs 128.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 811.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 703.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales811.27703.09 15 OPM %32.6632.01 -PBDT252.65225.46 12 PBT172.71159.96 8 NP128.3594.58 36
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST