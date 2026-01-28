Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.39% to Rs 811.27 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 35.71% to Rs 128.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 811.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 703.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.811.27703.0932.6632.01252.65225.46172.71159.96128.3594.58

