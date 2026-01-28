Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 15.39% to Rs 811.27 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 35.71% to Rs 128.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 811.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 703.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales811.27703.09 15 OPM %32.6632.01 -PBDT252.65225.46 12 PBT172.71159.96 8 NP128.3594.58 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksStocks to buyBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance