Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 820.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

