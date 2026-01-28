Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 820.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.973.23 54 OPM %12.477.74 -PBDT0.770.26 196 PBT0.460.05 820 NP0.460.05 820

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 43.79% in the December 2025 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 43.79% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksStocks to buyBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance