Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 820.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of Apt Packaging rose 820.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.973.23 54 OPM %12.477.74 -PBDT0.770.26 196 PBT0.460.05 820 NP0.460.05 820
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST