Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India fully committed to making constructive contributions together with BRICS countries: PM

India fully committed to making constructive contributions together with BRICS countries: PM

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Prime Minister reaffirmed Indias commitment to enhancing the voice of the Global South during the 17th BRICS Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro. He noted that developing countries required greater support for sustainable development, in terms of access to climate finance and technology. Highlighting that the global organizations of the 20th century lacked the capacity to deal with the challenges of the 21st century, he underscored the need for reforming them. Calling for a multipolar and inclusive world order, Prime Minister stated that global governance institutions such as the UN Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO must undergo urgent reform to reflect contemporary realities. He thanked the leaders for highlighting the urgency of UN Security Council reform and adopting a strong language on the issue in the Summit Declaration.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon