Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India reported a consolidated revenue growth of 31% year-on-year in Q1FY26, despite intermittent demand disruptions during the quarter, largely attributed to gold price volatility and geopolitical tensions.

The companys India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 31% during Q1 FY2026 as compared to Q1 FY2025, driven primarily by robust Akshaya Tritiya and wedding demand. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 18%.

During the recently concluded quarter, the company launched 10 Kalyan showrooms in India, 1 Kalyan showroom in the US and 8 Candere showrooms in India.

The companys international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 31% when compared to the same period during the previous financial year.

 

In the Middle East, the firm witnessed revenue growth of approximately 26% for Q1 FY26 as compared to Q1 FY25 driven predominantly by same-store-sales-growth. International markets contributed approximately 15% to its consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter.

The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 67% during the recently concluded quarter as compared to the same period during the last year.

Candere launched its brand campaign during the second half of May 2025. It has encouraged by the significant improvement in showroom footfalls, web traffic and revenue growth for the period post the launch of the brand campaign when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Kalyan Jewellers stated that the ongoing quarter has started on a strong note, and the company remains optimistic about its upcoming showroom launches, fresh collections, and marketing campaigns targeted at the festive and wedding season across India.

The company reiterated its plan to launch 170 showrooms across its Kalyan and Candere formats during FY26. This includes 75 Kalyan Jewellers showrooms (all FOCO) in non-South Indian marketswith five flagship large-format outlets15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in South India and international markets, and 80 Candere showrooms across India.

As of 30 June 2025, the companys total number of showrooms across India and the Middle East stood at 406 (Kalyan India 287, Kalyan Middle East 36, Kalyan USA 2, Candere 81).

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East and the USA.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 36.45% to Rs 187.61 crore, driven by a 36.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,181.53 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose 0.62% to Rs 589 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

