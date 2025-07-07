Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,450 mark. Media shares declined after advancing in the previous two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 74.17 points or 0.09% to 83,358.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 22.45 points or 0.09% to 25,438.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,803 shares rose and 1,816 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

 

Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion in the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, July 4.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

After Iran victory, Gaza war looms over Trump, Netanyahu's third meeting

Dabur

Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Premiumfootwear, shoe

Metro Brands tightens its laces for another quarter of strong growth

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

Foreign currency assets surged by $5.75 billion to $594.82 billion. Gold reserves fell by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $158 million to $18.83 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $176 million to $4.62 billion, central bank data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.23% to 1,740.05. The index rose 0.83% in the past two trading sessions.

Nazara Technologies (down 2.51%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.84%), PVR Inox (down 1.39%), Sun TV Network (down 1.27%) and Saregama India (down 0.83%), D B Corp (down 0.34%) declined.

On the other hand, Dish TV India (up 4.31%), Tips Music (up 0.56%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.19%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 2.14% after the firm said that it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 2.59 crore.

Puravankara rallied 3.39% after the company has selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Biocon gets MHRA UK approval for marketing Denosumab biosimilars 'Vevzuo' & 'Evfraxy'

Biocon gets MHRA UK approval for marketing Denosumab biosimilars 'Vevzuo' & 'Evfraxy'

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

India's auto retails rise 4.85% in Q1 FY26 and jumps 4.84% in June

India's auto retails rise 4.85% in Q1 FY26 and jumps 4.84% in June

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon