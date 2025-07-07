Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6926 shares

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 July 2025.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6926 shares. The stock gained 4.11% to Rs.1,241.80. Volumes stood at 4446 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20697 shares. The stock increased 8.82% to Rs.506.00. Volumes stood at 63887 shares in the last session.

 

Dabur India Ltd registered volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57548 shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.515.00. Volumes stood at 62966 shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

After Iran victory, Gaza war looms over Trump, Netanyahu's third meeting

Dabur

Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Premiumfootwear, shoe

Metro Brands tightens its laces for another quarter of strong growth

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.25% to Rs.378.80. Volumes stood at 41207 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd notched up volume of 43647 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17966 shares. The stock rose 3.70% to Rs.7,531.50. Volumes stood at 66840 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; media shares decline

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Kalyan Jewellers records 31% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26

Biocon gets MHRA UK approval for marketing Denosumab biosimilars 'Vevzuo' & 'Evfraxy'

Biocon gets MHRA UK approval for marketing Denosumab biosimilars 'Vevzuo' & 'Evfraxy'

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon