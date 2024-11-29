Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government receipts at 53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 in first seven months of current fiscal year

Government receipts at 53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 in first seven months of current fiscal year

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

The Monthly Account of the Government of India upto the month of October, 2024, has been consolidated and reports published today. The Government of India has received ₹17,23,074 crore (53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto October, 2024, comprising ₹13,04,973 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,99,294 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹18,807 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. ₹7,22,976 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹1,94,571 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹24,73,898 crore (51.3% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹20,07,353 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹4,66,545 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,96,347 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,48,670 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. India's fiscal deficit for the first seven months of this fiscal year through stood at 7.51 lakh crore rupees, or 46.5% of annual estimates. The fiscal deficit was around 45% reported in the comparable year-earlier period.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday say reports

Adani

Accused will clarify matters with authorities in 10 days: Adani group CFO

TransUnion GCC India expands in Pune

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon