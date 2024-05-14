India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.02% to Rs 1502.03 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.26% to Rs 1551.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 5069.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4051.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 14.24% to Rs 531.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.02% to Rs 1502.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1042.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.