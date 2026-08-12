India-Namibia bilateral trade sees impressive growth

The Fourth Session of the India-Namibia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held this week. Both sides underlined the need to move bilateral trade beyond a raw-material-based composition towards value addition within Namibia, and to translate discussions into concrete mechanisms with defined timelines and assigned responsibilities. Bilateral merchandise trade rose to USD 592.94 million in 2025-26 from USD 568.40 million in 2024-25, with India's exports at USD 349.09 million and imports at USD 243.85 million. Trade in services grew by 7.34 per cent to USD 380 million in calendar year 2024. India's engineering exports grew by 124.06 per cent to USD 30.24 million, led by motor vehicles and components. Exports of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reached USD 36.50 million, India being Namibia's second-largest pharmaceutical source with a 16.4 per cent share.

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