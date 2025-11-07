FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 242.93% to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1874.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2345.981874.74 25 OPM %6.785.53 -PBDT135.5184.88 60 PBT56.4221.26 165 NP34.4310.04 243
