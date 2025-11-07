Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 242.93% to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1874.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2345.981874.74 25 OPM %6.785.53 -PBDT135.5184.88 60 PBT56.4221.26 165 NP34.4310.04 243

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 892.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 892.44% in the September 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 96.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 96.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon