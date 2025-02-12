Business Standard

India's consumer price inflation at lowest since August 2024

India's consumer price inflation at lowest since August 2024

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
India, year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of January 2025 over January 2024 is 4.31% as per provisional data out today. There is decline of 91 basis points in headline inflation of January, 2025 in comparison to December 2024. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after August, 2024. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of January 2025 over January, 2024 is 6.02%. The top five items showing highest year on year Inflation at All India level in January 2025 are Coconut oil (54.20%), potato (49.61%), coconut (38.71%), garlic (30.65%), peas [vegetables] (30.17%). Top five items with lowest inflation are jeera (-32.25%), ginger (-30.92%), dry chilies (-11.27%), brinjal (-9.94%), LPG (excl. conveyance) (-9.29%).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

