India's current account deficit moderated in Apr-Dec 2025
According to Reserve Bank of India, balance of payments (BoP) data showed that Indias current account deficit moderated to US$ 30.1 billion (1.0 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025 from US$ 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during April-December 2024. Net invisibles receipts at US$ 221.5 billion were higher in April-December 2025 than US$ 191.0 billion a year ago, primarily on account of higher net services receipts and net personal transfers. Net foreign direct investments or FDI inflows increased to US$ 3.0 billion in April-December 2025 from US$ 0.6 billion in April-December 2024. The foreign portfolio investments FPI recorded net outflows of US$ 4.3 billion in April-December 2025 as against net inflows of US$ 9.4 billion a year ago.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:04 PM IST