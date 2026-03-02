Monday, March 02, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's current account deficit moderated in Apr-Dec 2025

India's current account deficit moderated in Apr-Dec 2025

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
According to Reserve Bank of India, balance of payments (BoP) data showed that Indias current account deficit moderated to US$ 30.1 billion (1.0 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025 from US$ 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during April-December 2024. Net invisibles receipts at US$ 221.5 billion were higher in April-December 2025 than US$ 191.0 billion a year ago, primarily on account of higher net services receipts and net personal transfers. Net foreign direct investments or FDI inflows increased to US$ 3.0 billion in April-December 2025 from US$ 0.6 billion in April-December 2024. The foreign portfolio investments FPI recorded net outflows of US$ 4.3 billion in April-December 2025 as against net inflows of US$ 9.4 billion a year ago.

Adani Ports achieves 16% YoY growth in handled cargo in Feb'26

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

INR crashes to one-month low against US dollar amid surging oil prices

Sensex slumps over 1,000 pts; Nifty below 24,900 amid West Asia tensions

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

