India's Defence Exports Grow 32.5% On Year To Touch Record High

The defence Industry, including the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), have made tremendous efforts in achieving the highest-ever defence exports. The private sector and the DPSUs have contributed about 60% and 40% respectively.
In addition, there has been a rise in the number of export authorizations issued to the defence exporters during FY 2023-24. From 1,414 export authorizations in FY 2022-23, the number jumped to 1,507 in FY 2023-24.
A comparative data of two decades i.e. the period from 2004-05 to 2013-14 and 2014-15 to 2023-24 reveals that there has been a growth of 21 times in the defence exports. Total defence exports during 2004-05 to 2013-14 were Rs 4,312 crore, which has gone up to Rs 88,319 crore in the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24.
The remarkable growth has been achieved due to the policy reforms and Ease of Doing Business initiatives brought in by the Government, in addition to the end-to-end digital solution provided to the Indian industries for promoting defence exports. This growth is a reflection of global acceptability of Indian defence products and technologies.
