Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Eight Core Industries Index Rises 6.3% In May

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 percent (provisional) in May, 2024 as compared to the Index in May, 2023. The production of Electricity, Coal, Steel, Natural Gas and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in May 2024.
The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2024 stands at 7.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to May, 2024-25 was 6.5 percent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Cement production declined by 0.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Coal production increased by 10.2 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil production declined by 1.1 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2 per cent during April-May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Electricity generation increased by 12.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 11.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

More From This Section

Japanese Markets Reverse Previous Losses

Japanese Markets Reverse Previous Losses

Oil India rises on appointing Rupam Barua as CFO

Oil India rises on appointing Rupam Barua as CFO

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Market snaps 4-day gains; Nifty below 24,050 mark; VIX slides 3.28%

Market snaps 4-day gains; Nifty below 24,050 mark; VIX slides 3.28%

HDFC Life gets Rs 2,088-cr tax demand; plans rectification order

HDFC Life gets Rs 2,088-cr tax demand; plans rectification order

Fertilizer production declined by 1.7 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Natural Gas production increased by 7.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Petroleum Refinery production increased by 0.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Steel production increased by 7.6 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

affordable housing

Budget 2024: Real estate sector bats for revival of affordable housing

Cipla

Orchid Pharma join hands with Cipla to launch new antibiotic in India

Oppo Reno 12

OPPO Reno 12 series with these AI features set to launch in India soon

IGI, Terminal-1 collapses

Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon