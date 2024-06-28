Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.28% to 13.69.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,131, a premium of 120.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,010.60 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 33.90 points or 0.14% to 24,010.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.28% to 13.69.
Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Chaos erupts in Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

Refrees at the Euro 2024

Euro 2024: Penalty shootouts set to take center stage as new tactics beckon

Vikram Misri

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Dravid, Rohit back Kohli to come good in big game

Jos Buttler

T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler admits tactical mistake of not bowling Moeen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon