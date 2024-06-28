Nifty July futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,131, a premium of 120.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,010.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 33.90 points or 0.14% to 24,010.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

