OPPO Reno 12 series with these AI features set to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch the Reno12 series in India soon. Launched in the company’s home country last month, the Reno 12 series comprises the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. Both the smartphones feature cameras with artificial intelligence features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI Clear Face.

With AI Eraser, OPPO said, users can remove background distraction. OPPO has claimed that this feature offers up to 98 per cent image recognition accuracy. With AI Perfect Shot and AI Clear Face, the device takes clear and vivid photos and OPPO has said that "AI Best Face features helps create the perfect shot through its recognition of human faces, expressions, and its ability to turn closed eyes into open." Additionally, AI Studio lets users modify any photo into a digital avatar.

Touted as “Everyday AI companion” by OPPO, the smartphone will feature a built-in AI Toolbox powered by Goggle Gemini model, which will enable help in writing, text summarisation, and more. Moreover, there will be AI Clear Voice available that it said will reduce background noise while enhancing human voices.

Other features will include AI LinkBoost, which will enhance connectivity in weak network environments.

OPPO Reno12 series: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In the camera department, the device will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro unit. On the front, it will sport a 32MP camera sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. The global variant of the smartphone is offered in Astro Silver, Sunset Pink and Matte Brown colour options.

As for the Pro model, the smartphone will be almost identical to the standard model but offers a 50MP telephoto shooter instead of the macro sensor and a 50MP camera on the front with autofocus. With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro smartphone is offered in Nebula Silver, Sunset Gold and Space Brown colour options.