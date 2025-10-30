Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Oct 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Vaibhav Global soared 12.30% to Rs 289.05 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore on 10.16% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 877.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 53.24% YoY to Rs 60.24 crore in Q2 FY26.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA rose 27.7% to Rs 88 crore compared with Rs 69 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.7% in Q2 FY24.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 53.62% to Rs 85.18 crore on 8.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,691.05 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Sunil Agrawal, managing director, Vaibhav Global, said, We are pleased to report a strong quarter with revenue growth exceeding our guidance. Revenue was at Rs 877 crore, up 10.2% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points to 10%, up 28% in absolute terms. This was driven by productivity gains and operating leverage. Profits after tax rose 71% YoY to Rs 48 crore. Execution remained strong across regions.

With a strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, and improving profitability, we are well positioned to sustain growth. We maintain our FY26 guidance of 7-9%, with potential upside as macro conditions improve and tariff concerns ease.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26. The record date for dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 6 November 2025 and the said dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Vaibhav Global is an omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products catering to developed markets. The company has direct access to approximately 127 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks Shop LC in US, Shop TJC & Ideal World in UK and Shop LC in Germany.

