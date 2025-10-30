Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 20530 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1236 shares

India Cements Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Sagility Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 October 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 20530 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1236 shares. The stock rose 2.40% to Rs.15,743.55. Volumes stood at 1163 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd registered volume of 88566 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8985 shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.411.00. Volumes stood at 13842 shares in the last session.

 

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.14% to Rs.652.50. Volumes stood at 14.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Trump likely cuts China tariff to 47%

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association

BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: Govt treating insurance as an essential service, says Irdai chief Ajay Seth

Image

BS BFSI Summit Crypto session: Regulatory clarity is key to India's crypto ecosystem, say experts

Special Breaking News

Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China on track to land astronauts on moon by 2030, ahead of space mission

Sagility Ltd registered volume of 223.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.96% to Rs.55.98. Volumes stood at 57.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 31455 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4978 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.2,850.90. Volumes stood at 13535 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,950; Pharma shares decline

Nifty below 25,950; Pharma shares decline

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon