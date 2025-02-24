Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves drop by $2.54 billion to $635.721 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.54 billion to $635.721 billion

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week gaining streak to drop to $635.72 billion as of February 14, coming off over one-month highs, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of forex reserves, dropped by $4.515 billion to $539.591 billion.

Gold reserves, however, saw a rise of $1.942 billion, reaching $74.15 billion during the week.

Meanwhile, special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $19 million to $17.897 billion, and Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged up by $14 million to $4.083 billion.

Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 118.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Midland Microfin standalone net profit declines 69.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

