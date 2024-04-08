India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh All-Time High Of $645.58 Billion

For the week ended March 29, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.354 billion to $570.618 billion.
Gold reserves increased $673 million to $52.16 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $73 million to $18.145 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down $2 million to $4.66 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
