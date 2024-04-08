South Indian Bank appoints Vinod Francis as CFO

South Indian Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Vinod Francis, general manager as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the bank.

Vinod Francis, General Manager, aged 45 years is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He holds a Bachelors Degree in commerce and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He joined the Bank on January, 2006.

He has an experience of over 18 years in the bank in various functional departments like credit underwriting, corporate finance department. He has headed SME branches and corporate branch of the bank. Further he has functioned as Head SME / mid corporate credit processing centre and presently he is working as deputy CFO of the bank since June, 2021.

South Indian Bank is a leading Kerala-based private sector bank with a nationwide presence.

The banks standalone net profit stood at Rs 305.36 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 102.75 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income of the bank increased 41.44% YoY to Rs 2,636.50 crore during the quarter.

The scrip rose 0.07% to ends at Rs 29.51 on Friday, 5 April 2024.

Present CFO Chithra H, senior general manager shall handover charge of the CFO position and will take charge as chief compliance officer (CCO).