Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 50.90 croreNet profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 53.55% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 50.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales50.9060.11 -15 OPM %62.3872.83 -PBDT10.8621.71 -50 PBT10.0420.93 -52 NP7.6516.47 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content