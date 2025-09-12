Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consumer price inflation edges up from eight-year low

Consumer price inflation edges up from eight-year low

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation edged up from an eight-month low to 2.07% in August, data from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed today. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of August, 2025 over August, 2024 is -0.69% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -0.70% and -0.58%, respectively. An increase of 107 basis points is observed in food inflation in August, 2025 in comparison to July, 2025. The increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of August, 2025 is mainly attributed to increase in inflation of Vegetables, Meat and fish, Oil and fats, Personal care and affects, Egg etc.

 

For Rural inflation, an increase was noted in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in August, 2025. The headline rural inflation is 1.69% (Provisional) in August, 2025 while the same was 1.18% in July, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -0.70% (Provisional) in August, 2025 in comparison to -1.74% in July, 2025.

For Urban inflation, an increase was seen from 2.10% in July, 2025 to 2.47% (Provisional) in August, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Increase is also observed in food inflation from -1.90% in July, 2025 to -0.58% (Provisional) in August, 2025.

Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 is 3.09% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of July, 2025 was 3.17%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only.

Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 is 3.60% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of July, 2025 was 4.11%. It is combined education inflation for both rural and urban sector.

Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 is 4.40% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of July, 2025 was 4.57%. It is combined health inflation for both rural and urban sector.

Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 is 1.94% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of July, 2025 was 2.12%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.

Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 is 2.43% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of July, 2025 was 2.67%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.

Sugs Lloyd standalone net profit rises 88.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.46% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

