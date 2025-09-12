Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugs Lloyd standalone net profit rises 88.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sugs Lloyd standalone net profit rises 88.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Sales rise 133.07% to Rs 59.41 crore

Net profit of Sugs Lloyd rose 88.60% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 133.07% to Rs 59.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.4125.49 133 OPM %14.9815.22 -PBDT7.864.26 85 PBT7.784.18 86 NP5.793.07 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.46% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon