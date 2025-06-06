Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 185.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.27 lakh shares

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 June 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 185.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.78% to Rs.659.25. Volumes stood at 23.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29972 shares. The stock increased 11.90% to Rs.13,141.00. Volumes stood at 27242 shares in the last session.

 

Route Mobile Ltd registered volume of 10.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.1,011.90. Volumes stood at 81532 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 126.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.42% to Rs.411.00. Volumes stood at 48.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 29.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.25% to Rs.1,348.30. Volumes stood at 59298 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

