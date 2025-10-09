Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly basis based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Today, the Reserve Bank released its House Price Index (HPI)1 for Q1:2025-26 with new base year as 2022-23, covering eighteen major cities.

Eight new cities viz., Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur, have been added to existing 10 cities in the new series with base year 2022-23.

The value of house price index registered a marginal increase in Q1:2025-26, with Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registering maximum increase over the last quarter.

 

All-India HPI increased by 3.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2025-26 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.0 per cent in Q1:2025-26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with moderate gains; metal shares rally

Barometers trade with moderate gains; metal shares rally

NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

All-India Monsoon rainfall 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon