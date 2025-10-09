India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

Today, the Reserve Bank released its House Price Index (HPI)1 for Q1:2025-26 with new base year as 2022-23, covering eighteen major cities.
Eight new cities viz., Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur, have been added to existing 10 cities in the new series with base year 2022-23.
The value of house price index registered a marginal increase in Q1:2025-26, with Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registering maximum increase over the last quarter.
All-India HPI increased by 3.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2025-26 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.0 per cent in Q1:2025-26.
