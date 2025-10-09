Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

NIBE announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 29.07 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence solutions provider for the manufacturing and supply of gun stands.

The order will be executed and delivered in tranches by June 2027, as per the agreed timeline.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that none of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.

 

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip dropped 3.99% to settle at Rs 1,326.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

All-India Monsoon rainfall 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon