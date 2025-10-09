CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

Computer Age Management Services announced that the company's payment Aggregator business (CAMSPAY) has launched UPI Offline Plus' a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize offline UPI payments.
It offers real-time merchant Onboarding, bulk QR code activation, dynamic settlement updates, and automated split settlements to simplify and speed up payment acceptance. With API-enabled transaction tracking, instant payout capabilities, bundled AutoPay mandates, and customizable reporting.
UPI Offline Plus empowers merchants, lenders, and enterprises to manage offline payments efficiently and reliably driving faster go-lives, improved cash flow, and seamless offline payment experiences.
