Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 92.21 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 0.70% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 92.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.2180.80 14 OPM %67.1268.48 -PBDT18.5417.09 8 PBT17.2116.13 7 NP11.5211.44 1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

