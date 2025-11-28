Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 20.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59288 shares
Welspun Living Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 November 2025.
KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 20.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59288 shares. The stock increased 3.54% to Rs.767.85. Volumes stood at 38877 shares in the last session.
Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 434.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.24% to Rs.147.44. Volumes stood at 9.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd recorded volume of 47.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.475.35. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
GAIL (India) Ltd registered volume of 513.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.52% to Rs.175.50. Volumes stood at 30.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 201.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.82% to Rs.102.82. Volumes stood at 38.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content