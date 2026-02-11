BHEL tumbles after Government launches OFS to pare up to 5% stake
Bharat Heavy Electricals slumped 5.80% to Rs 260.05 after the company's promoter announced an offer for sale to pare its stake in the company.
The Government of India, the companys promoter, is offering a base lot of 10.44 crore shares, representing 3.00% of the companys equity. The offer includes an oversubscription option for an additional 6.96 crore shares or 0.79% stake, taking the total potential divestment to 17.4 crore shares, or 5.00% stake.
The floor price has been set at Rs 254 per share, a discount of 7.99% to the stocks previous close of Rs 276.05 on January 27, 2026.
The OFS opened on February 11 for non-retail investors. Retail investors can participate on February 12, along with non-retail bidders carrying forward unallotted bids. The offer is being conducted through a special window on the BSE and NSE during market hours.
By 2:00 p.m. on T Day, the non-retail portion was subscribed 12.99% of the base offer size. Bids were received for 1.22 crore shares against 9.40 crore shares on base non-retail offer.
As of December 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 189.82% to Rs 390.40 crore while revenue from operations rose 16.43% to Rs 8,473.10 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST