Friday, January 23, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's private sector growth rebounds in January, PMI data shows

India's private sector growth rebounds in January, PMI data shows

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Growth across India's private sector economy bounced back in January after losing some momentum at the end of the 2025 calendar year. The HSBC Flash PMI figures showed quicker increases in new orders and output, alongside the reinstatement of job creation and a rebound in business confidence. Rising from an 11-month low reading of 57.8 in December to 59.5 in January, the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors indicated a sharp rate of expansion that was above the long-run series average. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose from 55.0 in December to 56.8 in January. This signalled the best improvement in operating conditions since last October.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Shadowfax Technologies IPO ends with 2.72 times subscription

Shadowfax Technologies IPO ends with 2.72 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance