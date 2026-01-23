Friday, January 23, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Aritas Vinyl traded at Rs 44.65 on the BSE, a discount of 5% to the issue price of Rs 47.

The scrip listed at Rs 47, in line with the initial public offer price, but later slipped to its lower circuit of 5% from the listing level.

The stock touched a high of Rs 47 and a low of Rs 44.65, with around 3.63 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Aritas Vinyl's IPO was subscribed 2.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 January 2026 and it closed on 20 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 40 to Rs 47 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 69,98,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,84,400 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 27.99% from 47.22% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for solar power project, working capital for general corporate purpose.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Fund NFO

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Fund NFO opens on Jan 27; key details here

Go digit share price, q3 results

Go Digit shares rise 3% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; SMIDs fall; Realty shares drag, metal outperforms

Cyient share price in focus

Cyient shares dip after 28% sequential decline in Q3 profit; details here

Home First Finance share price

Home First Finance shares advance 7% as Q3 profit jumps 44% YoY

Aritas Vinyl manufactures and trades technical textiles with a focus on PU synthetic leather and PVC-coated leather, using transfer coating technology to produce durable artificial leather products for industries such as automotive, fashion, footwear, upholstery and interior design. Based in Ahmedabad, the company operates a manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of about 7.8 million square metres and supplies to distributors and manufacturers across domestic and international markets, including the Middle East, Europe, the US and SEZs, while promoting sustainable alternatives to animal leather. As of 26 December 2025, the company had 89 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 40.58 crore and net profit of Rs 2.42 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Shadowfax Technologies IPO ends with 2.72 times subscription

Shadowfax Technologies IPO ends with 2.72 times subscription

Deep Structural Reforms supporting India's economic resilience

Deep Structural Reforms supporting India's economic resilience

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance