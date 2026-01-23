BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

Aritas Vinyl traded at Rs 44.65 on the BSE, a discount of 5% to the issue price of Rs 47.

The scrip listed at Rs 47, in line with the initial public offer price, but later slipped to its lower circuit of 5% from the listing level.

The stock touched a high of Rs 47 and a low of Rs 44.65, with around 3.63 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Aritas Vinyl's IPO was subscribed 2.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 January 2026 and it closed on 20 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 40 to Rs 47 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 69,98,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,84,400 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 27.99% from 47.22% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for solar power project, working capital for general corporate purpose.

Aritas Vinyl manufactures and trades technical textiles with a focus on PU synthetic leather and PVC-coated leather, using transfer coating technology to produce durable artificial leather products for industries such as automotive, fashion, footwear, upholstery and interior design. Based in Ahmedabad, the company operates a manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of about 7.8 million square metres and supplies to distributors and manufacturers across domestic and international markets, including the Middle East, Europe, the US and SEZs, while promoting sustainable alternatives to animal leather. As of 26 December 2025, the company had 89 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 40.58 crore and net profit of Rs 2.42 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

