Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Premier Energies reported a 53.44% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 391.62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.02% YoY to Rs 1,936.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 505.17 crore, registering a growth of 43.93% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 4.45% YoY to Rs 146.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 113.90 crore (up 20.83% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 46.11 crore (up 79.76% YoY) and finance costs were Rs 47.44 crore (down 0.95% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Operating EBITDA grew 15.5% YoY to Rs 593.20 crore in the third quarter of FY26. The EBITDA margin improved to 30.6% in Q3 FY26 from 30.0% in Q3 FY25.

As of 31 December 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 1,372.35 crore.

Meanwhile, the company said that, pursuant to an extension letter received from the seller and the target company, the board has approved an extension of the long-stop date for the fulfilment of conditions precedent by a further 30 days, up to 20 February 2026, in connection with the proposed acquisition of a 51% equity stake in Ksolare Energy. The extension is in line with the Boards approval and the companys letter dated 23 October 2025, which envisaged acquiring the target company in association with Syrma SGS Technologies.

Further, the company informed that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, it has successfully commissioned a 400 MW solar photovoltaic cell (Mono PERC) manufacturing facility at its E-City plant in Maheshwaram, Telangana. This commissioning forms part of a brownfield expansion of the companys existing cell manufacturing operations and was achieved through the installation of additional equipment while leveraging existing infrastructure and utilities. Post commissioning, the operational cell manufacturing capacity stands at 3.6 GW.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The scrip slipped 4.27% to Rs 707.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

