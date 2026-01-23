Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30921 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2026.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30921 shares. The stock increased 11.73% to Rs.501.15. Volumes stood at 24038 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39074 shares. The stock slipped 1.43% to Rs.1,690.10. Volumes stood at 10933 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 11.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.21% to Rs.926.60. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd registered volume of 18.96 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.149.40. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 56156 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6900 shares. The stock increased 5.60% to Rs.1,108.55. Volumes stood at 2419 shares in the last session.

