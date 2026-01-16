INR slides to a four week low

The Indian rupee is extending downside to a four week low in opening trades on Friday, well beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark amid sustained foreign fund outflows. Meanwhile, Indias economic data disappointed expectations; unemployment rose slightly to 4.8% in December 2025 from 4.7% in November, while the merchandise trade deficit widened sharply to $25 billion, up from $20.6 billion a year earlier. However, Indian shares eked out modest gains in early trade that could limit losses in the counter. INR opened at Rs 90.37 per dollar and hit a low of 90.47 so far during the day. On Tuesday, rupee ended at 90.34 and markets were closed yesterday on account of municipal elections.

