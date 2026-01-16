Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty scales above 25,850 mark; IT shares in demand

Nifty scales above 25,850 mark; IT shares in demand

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Headline equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade, with the Sensex and Nifty buoyed by a rally in IT stocks after Infosys delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance. Reliance Industries is set to announce its Q3 results today, with analysts expecting a strong performance from its refining division, supported by higher diesel cracks and a weaker rupee.

Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in the Maharashtra elections. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark, with IT shares rebounding after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 697.34 points or 0.83% to 84,080.28. The Nifty 50 index surged 191.70 points or 0.75% to 25,857.30.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,242 shares rose and 1,476 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Maharashtra elections result 2026 updates:

The state election commission will announce the results of the high-stakes elections to Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday. Elections for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra took place on 15 January, and the counting of votes will begin at 10 am today. Some of the key municipal corporations to watch are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, among others.

Result Today:

Reliance Industries (up 0.72%), Wipro (up 3.75%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.24%), Tata Technologies (up 1.29%), Bajaj Healthcare (up 0.58%), Central Bank of India (up 2.14%), Federal Bank (up 3.58%), Geojit Financial Services (up 0.51%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.33%), Jindal Saw (down 0.28%), JSW Infrastructure (down 0.89%), Kesoram Industries (up 2.41%), L&T Finance (up 0.47%), Polycab India (down 0.70%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 1.23%), Sobha (up 1.12%) and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts (up 1.77%) will release their quarterly results today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rallied 2.93% to 38,929.95. The index dropped 1.08% in the past trading session.

Infosys (up 4.78%), Mphasis (up 4.46%), Wipro (up 3.19%), LTIMindtree (up 2.91%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.74%), Coforge (up 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.36%), Persistent Systems (up 1.87%), HCL Technologies (up 1.23%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.39%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Benares Hotels rose 0.48%. The company reported a 4.94% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 14.23 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 13.56 crore in Q3 FY25. Income from operations jumped 7.10% to Rs 416.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 388.65 crore in Q3 FY25.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shed 0.59%. The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Den Networks slipped 0.07%. The company reported 5.75% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 40.31 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 3.71% year on year to Rs 251.01 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

