Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% in Nov-25

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% in Nov-25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Solvent Extractors Association or SEA data showed that vegetable oil imports in November 2025the first month of the 202526 oil yearfell to 1,183,832 tons, down 11% from 1,332,173 tons in October 2025 and 28% lower than the 1,650,976 tons recorded in November 2024. Imports of RBD Palmolein declined sharply, reaching only 3,500 tons in November 2025 compared with 285,416 tons in November 2024 and 5,000 tons in October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon